Scrapping Article 370 aimed at strengthening country, Ladakh citizens happy with it: MP Namgyal

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Monday asserted that the people of the newly formed union territory are happy with the union territory status and the centre's decision to scrap Article 370.

"The decision taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories) was aimed at strengthening the country and the people of Ladakh are happy with it," Namgyal told ANI.



He said that popular local leaders and representatives have also publically welcomed the central government's move.

"Now, the central government schemes, acts and laws will be implemented in the region and benefit the people," Namgyal said.

Responding to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's accusations about draconian restriction being imposed in the state, the Ladakh MP dismissively said: "there is no need to comment on his statements".

Earlier this month, the central government had scrapped the Article 370 of the constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

