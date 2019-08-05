Scrapping of Article 370 totally unconstitutional: Capt Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Terming the abrogation of Article 370A as "totally unconstitutional", Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday flayed the manner in which the Centre has imposed its decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

"You can bring it to Parliament. You can have a discussion. If 2/3rd majority is available in both the Houses of Parliament, then you change the Constitution. You can do away with 35A, 370 or whatever," Singh told ANI."But doing it unilaterally like this, without consultation with Kashmiri people, political parties or without taking it through Parliament, this is against the very essence of the Constitution," he added.Singh's remarks come after the Central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately."No effort was made to evolve a consensus on this vital matter of national security and concern," said Captain Amarinder.The Chief Minister said that after the Centre's action, Punjab also faces threats of attacks by Pakistan but the state is prepared and security has been beefed up."We share a border with Pakistan and Kashmir. People are concerned about the security of Kashmir but we have to be careful to prevent any action by Pakistan here. We are prepared. Police have been reinforced. Every service will be buckled up," he said. (ANI)