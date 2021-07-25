Scripting a tale of the forgotten

That got script writer and author Smriti Dewan, whose debut book 'Urmila: The Forgotten Princess' (Bloomsbury) recently hit the stands, thinking.
A picture started forming in her head - a woman, who has the two most significant people in her life, her sister and her husband, choose Ram over her. "It started turning into an interesting love rhombus with Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Urmila, where Urmila and Ram are forever on opposite ends.
"One works with fellow writers on scripts. When it comes to books, you are all alone and guided by instinct. Also, books require a certain discipline as scripts have tight deadlines. For 'Urmila', I had to set my own deadlines, otherwise it would have never finished. I write and research everyday and pen at least a thousand words each day."
Despite the fact that an increasing number of authors are entering the mythology space, Dewan is optimistic. "Our mythology is so rich and diverse that even with so many authors delving into the space, there still seems to be a whole new angle to explore. And what's great is the never ending thirst in Indian readers for mythology. I'm speaking as a mytho junkie myself - I have probably read/seen 10 different versions of Mahabharata and Ramayana, and if you give me an eleventh, I will still pick it up and read it."
Stressing that her 'process' is all about instinct, the writer says that whenever she gets an idea, the first thing she looks at is if it has got legs. "It takes a few days of churning inside the head, by the end of which one gets a feel if it's worth pursuing or not. In my experience, even at the germination stage a good idea will get you super excited to start writing immediately."
In the near future, she sees herself as both a writer and scriptwriter. "One is my passion, the other is my bread and butter. Scripts are written for others, there is a little bit of me in them, but it's largely the director's vision. When I write books, it's a space where I can really unleash my imagination and let it go wild."
While she has been writing scripts on wars, battles, murders, and the apocalyptic future for a while now, Dewan now wants to write a comedy, for a change. "I would also like to explore the female genre -- like the chick flick genre, or even the Gone Girl, Big Little Lies and older female protagonist space -- which in our country doesn't exist as yet. Here's hoping," she concludes.
