Scrumptious meal for Hasina at lunch hosted by PM Modi

The menu has been prepared specifically keeping in mind Hasina's choice of food.

The scrumptious meal includes - dahi bhalla papri, badshahi pulao, bharwan kumbh rogani, shahi dungri dal and chenna malpua. The two leaders are expected to finish the meal with a cup of filter coffee or qahwa.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister arrived in India on Thursday to attend the World Economic Forum. This is her first visit to India since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India. Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years.

Prime Minister's office (PMO) has also taken care of Hasina's choice of music along with the meal. The PMO also released a list of songs that will be played, which includes old classics such as Raghupati Raghav, Ekla Chalo Re and Ram Ratan Dhan Payo to classic and soft Bollywood songs such as -- Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi, Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayal Aaya and Honthon Se Chhulo. Prime Minister Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina on Saturday held bilateral talks and jointly inaugurated projects as a mark of strong ties. The two leaders held wide-ranging talks and emphasised on strengthening coastal security along with boosting ties in areas of defence, trade and connectivity. The leaders also, through a video-link, inaugurated Bangladesh-India Professional Skill Development Institute (BIPSDI) at the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB), Khulna. The leaders signed the MoU on withdrawal of 1.82 cusec of water from Feni River by India for drinking water supply scheme for Sabroom town, Tripura. Both Leaders also agreed that the loss of civilian lives at the border is a matter of concern and directed the concerned border forces to enhance coordinated measures to work toward bringing border incidents down to zero.