Scuffle in Maha Assembly, house adjourned

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a major scuffle between the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and ruling Shiv Sena members, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings for the day.

Continuing their aggressive stance, BJP members marched to the Legislature building carrying flex posters printed with a 'Saamana' report demanding aid of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers hit by unseasonal rains and floods.

Inside the Assembly some of the members waved the posters, rushed to the well of the house and demanded immediate implementation of the Sena's earlier demand.

Speaker Nana Patole ordered them to return to their seats to continue with the house proceedings, but they refused to obey. Just then, some Shiv Sena legislators rushed to the BJP members and tried to snatch the posters from them, leading to a huge ruckus, slogan shouting and disorder. The Speaker adjourned the house for 30 minutes, and called both sides for counseling and the need for maintaining the decorum of the house. As the BJP members continued their noisy protests, he adjourned it for another 15 minutes but since there was no respite from the ruckus, Patole finally adjourned it for the whole day.