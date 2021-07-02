SDMC promotes 'plastic-free' drive in its markets

The civic body has intensified its drive against single-use plastic at all the markets in south Delhi, including Green Park, Yusuf Sarai, Chhatarpur Enclave, Kailash Colony, Shahpur Jat, Greater Kailash-1 etc.

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) In its bid to put an end to the use of plastic bags in the markets under its jurisdiction, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has urged the market associations and Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) coming under it to support this drive.

A senior SDMC official told IANS that along with markets and malls, a drive against the use of plastic bags has also been started in the residential colonies and local vegetable and fruit markets. This initiative will cover every household and shop in the coming days.

"SDMC is organising an awareness campaign at every market where people are being encouraged to carry jute or cloth bags for the commodities they purchase. RWAs and market associations can play a crucial role in both the market and residential areas, and therefore a drive is being carried out involving them," said an SDMC official.

The civic body has directed its senior officials to organise virtual meetings with the RWAs every week on the issue of proper disposal of garbage in their respective areas.

