SDMC ready to convert its schools, community halls into Covid centres

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Concerned with the increasing number of Covid cases in the national capital, the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday announced to convert its primary school buildings and community halls into Covid isolation centres, subject to the approval of the Delhi government.

The chairman of the SDMC's education committee, Mukesh Suryan, said that the process to identify school buildings and community halls where isolation centres could be set up has been completed.

"In order to contain the spread of Covid-19, the SDMC is ready to work in association with the Delhi government, but the latter will have to show its willingness. Though the corporation can start isolation centres, it requires permission from the Delhi government.

"The Delhi government will have to ensure proper supply of oxygen, besides other necessary arrangements and facilities," Suryan said.

According to the official, all the isolation centres will have 30-bed facilities, other required medical equipment and medicines, oxygen cylinders, oximeters, infrared thermometers, glucometers, BP machines, wheel-chairs, electric steamers etc.

"These centres will be linked to the major hospitals and Covid care centres so that the patients could be referred there if their condition deteriorates," he said.

Earlier, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had offered its schools and community centres to create infrastructure for around 8,000 Covid beds.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash had said, "We have made arrangements for the Delhi government to make beds available for Corona patients in various institutes of the corporation and if the Delhi government provides beds and oxygen facilities, the polyclinics of North Corporation can be developed into mini hospitals. In the 71 schools under our jurisdiction, which have 1,700 rooms, 6,800 beds can be arranged if four beds are put in one room."

Prakash further stated that there are 12 big community centres of the corporation, in which 700 beds can be accommodated and 2,000 to 2,500 beds could be arranged in the 17 polyclinics, which could be linked to any major hospital for emergency.

