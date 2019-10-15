SDMC steps up efforts to curb pollution

Apart from this, measure like spraying water for cleaning and appropriately washing the roads to make the dust settle down, is also being taken up in all localities across SDMC.

The civic body has further intensified mechanical road sweeping with sprinkling of non potable water on the roadsides as part of emergency measures to combat the dust pollution.

Three teams in each area have been formed to check burning of leaves etc. and check the construction sites to stop air pollution.

By now, the civic body has collected more than Rs 23 lakh through 660 challans issued for violations of NGT (National Green Tribunal) guidelines.