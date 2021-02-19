SDMC urges residents to donate unused toys, shoes

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has appealed to the residents living under its jurisdictions to donate their unused toys, shoes, school bags, books etc. at the shoe bank set up by the civic body near Rajouri Apartments in Subhash Nagar.

A senior SDMC official told IANS that the idea of a shoe bank is part of their campaign for making south Delhi score good marks in Swachh Survekshan 2021.