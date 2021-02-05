SDRF rescues 12 people stuck due to heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team on Thursday rescued 12 people who got stuck in Barkot town after fresh snowfall was experienced in Uttarakhand.



The route for vehicular traffic remained closed in the heavy snowfall affected areas of the state due to which 3 to 4 vehicles and 12 people got stuck in the Barkot town of Uttarkashi District, said SDRF.

The SDRF team rescued all these 12 people who were going from Agoda to Ojri to take part in a wedding. (ANI)

