Sea routes being misused for piracy, terrorism, need to combat maritime threats by non-state actors collectively, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Noting that the sea routes are being misused for "piracy and terrorism," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the UNSC meeting on Monday that there should be joint efforts to face natural disasters and maritime threats created by non-state actors.



PM Modi chaired the high-level debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation' through video conference. He outlined five principles relating to maritime security.

"The sea routes are being misused for piracy and terrorism. There are maritime disputes between many countries. And climate change and natural disasters are also related to the maritime domain," he said.

"We should together face natural disasters and maritime threats created by non-state actors. India has taken several steps to enhance regional cooperation on this subject. We have been the first responder in maritime disasters related to cyclones, tsunami and pollution," he said.

The Prime Minister, who chaired the meeting through video conference, said that barriers should be removed for legitimate maritime trade.

He said global prosperity depends on the active flow of maritime trade and obstacles in it can pose challenges for the global economy.

"We should remove barriers in legitimate maritime trade. Our prosperity depends on the active flow of maritime trade. Obstacles in this can be challenges for the global economy," he said.

"Settlement of maritime disputes should be peaceful and on the basis of international law only. This is very important for mutual trust and confidence. This is the only way we can ensure global peace and stability," he added.

PM Modi said India had sorted out its maritime boundary with Bangladesh with understanding and maturity.

He laid stress on preserving the maritime environment and maritime resources and said that oceans have a direct impact on climate.

"We have to preserve the maritime environment and maritime resources. As we know, the oceans have a direct impact on the climate. And therefore, we have to keep our maritime environment free from pollution like plastics and oil spills," he said.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UNSC meeting. The meeting took under the Indian presidency at UNSC. (ANI)