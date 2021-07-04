Search on for 20 missing persons in Japan mudslide

Tokyo, July 4 (IANS) A search and rescue operation was underway on Sunday to locate 20 people who went missing in a large mudslide triggered by torrential rain in Japan's Shizuoka prefecture.

The disaster has left two others dead and affected some 130 houses, according to local authorities.

About 700 police and Self-Defense Forces personnel along with firefighters are conducting the the search in Atami city, reports Xinhua news agency.