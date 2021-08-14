Search operation for 2 missing pilots enters 12th day

Jammu, Aug 14 (IANS) Massive search operation for the 2 pilots who went missing after their helicopter crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam entered 12th on Saturday.

A defence statement said, "The search operations for Indian Army Pilots and helicopter which had crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam has intensified with Submarine Rescue Unit of Indian Navy being flown in to explore digitally located wreckage at depth of approximately 80-100 meters.