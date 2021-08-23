Search operation for Rudra Helicopter on in Punjab

Indian defence forces have employed the best equipment available in the country to locate the wreckage, which includes remotely operated underwater vehicles, handheld navigation system with sonar, side scanner sonar with echo sensor and portable transducer, divers propulsion vehicle, multi-beam sonar and submarine rescue unit of the India Navy, an official statement said.

Chandigarh, Aug 23 (IANS) Search and rescue operations for the Rudra Helicopter that crashed into the Ranjit Sagar reservoir near Pathankot on August 3 continued on Monday.

In addition, Special Forces Commandos along with the Marcos of the Indian Navy are carrying out diving in the areas being identified through technical means.

To facilitate the operation, the Indian Army has also created a large floating platform from where all diving operations are being executed.

The NDRF, civilians, experts and reservoir authorities have also been incorporated in the search operations.

The Indian Navy has been constantly upscaling and upgrading the equipment being used for this search and salvage operation.

The challenges of operating remotely controlled equipment at a depth where human intervention is not feasible and where the visibility is no more than few inches are being handled by incorporating electronic multi-beam Sonars etc.

The search operations are being spearheaded by a commodore-rank officer who is expert in naval rescue operations along with army officers having expertise in civil engineering aspects.

The search operations are being monitored round the clock by senior officials.

