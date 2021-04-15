Season's first 'mango parcel' train commences operation from Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): A special parcel express train, carrying 200 tonnes of mangoes in 11,600 boxes from Vizianagaram to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi, commenced its operation for this season on Wednesday.



Vizianagaram is the nodal point for transport of mangoes in the north of Andhra Pradesh.

The service has been started by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway in its commitment to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

In a statement, senior divisional commercial manager, A K Tripathi said, "Taking into consideration of the requirement by the mango traders, Waltair Division will run special parcel train services. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Waltair Division is making all efforts to continue the supply chain of essential commodities."

In the last financial year, Waltair Division had transported 4,350 tonnes of mangoes in 20 special trains. (ANI)

