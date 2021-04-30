Seated in office, Andhra govt employee succumbs to Covid

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), April 30 (IANS) The severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in Andhra Pradesh was underscored on Friday when a government employee died even as he was seated at his table in the office in East Godavari district.

The deceased person has been identified as Jayasankar Narayana, who worked as a village secretary in Mallepally in Gandepally mandal in the district.