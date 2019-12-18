Sec 144 imposed in east Delhi, 6 held for Seelampur violence

New Delhi: Authorities on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders in northeast Delhi in the wake of violence that ensued in Seelampur following protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Section 144 CrPc has been imposed in northeast Delhi, a police officer said.

Assembly of more than four people is banned under the orders.



Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested six people in connection with the violence.

Two FIRs were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday and six people were arrested on Wednesday, police said.

As many as 21 people, including 12 policemen and six civilians, were injured in the clashes in Seelampur which continued for one-and-half hours, while five persons have been detained, according to police.