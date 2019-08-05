Sec 144 imposed in Jammu from 6 am today

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In view of the prevailing security situation in the state, the government on Monday decided to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Jammu with effect from 6 am.

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than four people at a time.

"Any pre-planned congregation/sudden unforeseen congregation of ritualistic nature shall be conducted with the prior approval of the District Magistrate," the order read.

As a measure of caution, it has been advised that all academic institutions will remain closed until the order is in vogue.

Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under Section 188 of Ranbir Penal Code, Jammu district Magistrate Sushma Chauhan said. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Srinagar with an immediate effect from 12 am on Monday. As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed and there will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. It said identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required. Meanwhile, mobile internet services were partially suspended in Kashmir valley on Sunday, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days. These developments come days after Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.