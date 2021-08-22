Second batch of 146 Indian nationals evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha, to be repatriated today

Doha [Qatar], August 22 (ANI): The second batch of 146 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha is being repatriated to India today.



"Bringing Indians back from Afghanistan. The second batch of 146 Indian nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha, are being repatriated today to India. Thank everyone involved for their support. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," tweeted the Embassy of India in Doha.

Earlier, the first batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul are to be repatriated to India, the Indian Embassy in Qatar informed on Sunday.

A total of 281 Indians were evacuated from Kabul on Sunday.

"1st batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha over past days being repatriated tonight to India. Embassy officials provided consular and logistics assistance to ensure their safe return. We thank Qatar authorities and all concerned for making this possible," India in Qatar tweeted.

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that an Air India flight carrying 87 Indians has departed from Tajikistan for New Delhi.

"Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy in Dushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow," said Bagchi.

Up till now, around 400 individuals from Kabul have been evacuated that covered Indian citizens as well as Afghan nationals including Sikhs and Hindus of Afghanistan.

Earlier on Saturday, government sources told ANI that India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

The permission has been granted by the American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan capital was taken over by the Taliban on August 15.

A total of 25 flights are being operated by them as they, at present, are focusing on evacuating their citizens, weaponry and equipment.

Hundreds of Indian nationals have to be taken out of Kabul which is now under the Taliban's control. India is airlifting its citizens through Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Qatar. The Indian Air Force has already evacuated around 180 passengers including its Ambassador to Afghanistan and all other diplomats. (ANI)