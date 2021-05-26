Second black fungus death in J&K, 8 suspected cases

Authorities said the second victim of black fungus infection belonging to Poonch district succumbed in the hospital on Wednesday.

Srinagar, May 26 (IANS) Another confirmed black fungus victim succumbed on Wednesday in J&K while 8 patients suspected to be suffering from mucormycosis are being treated in the Union territory.

This is the second black fungus death in J&K. The first victim died at the government medical college hospital in Jammu on May 22.

Officials said 8 suspected patients of black fungus are being treated in J&K at present.

"Among the fresh cases, 2 are in Jammu, 3 in Kathua and 1 each in Reasi, Srinagar and Udhampur districts.

"Test reports of suspected patients under treatment are still awaited", official sources said.

The J&K government earlier this week declared mucormycosis as epidemic disease under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

--IANS

sq/ash