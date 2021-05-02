Second COVID-19 wave cripples Pak's Punjab health care system

Punjab [Pakistan], May 2 (ANI): The rising COVID-19 cases has overwhelmed the health care system in several cities in Pakistan's Punjab as almost all ventilators in Gujranwala are occupied while the occupancy rate in Lahore was 81.5 per cent.



Punjab is the worst-hit province by COVID-19 in Pakistan with over 3,05,000 infection reported so far.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid almost all ventilators in Gujranwala were occupied while the occupancy rate in Lahore was 81.5 per cent, Dawn reported.

Giving details of healthcare facilities, Rashid said that there were 2,730 beds in district headquarters hospitals (DHQs) in Punjab of which around 600 were currently occupied. There were 97 ventilators in the DHQs of which 20 were in use, she added.

Pakistan is reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 third wave. The rising COVID-19 cases coupled with the slow vaccination process have deteriorated the situation in the country.

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crossed 18,000 as the virus claimed 113 more lives in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,414 new infections were detected when 45,275 samples were tested during this period, reported ARY News.

The positivity rate in the country stands at 9.75 percent.

In an attempt the curb the rapidly escalating COVID-19 situation, authorities in Lahore have decided to impose a complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the city.

The announcement was made by Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman on Friday, who said that part of the complete lockdown entailed that businesses and markets across the city will remain closed, Geo News reported. (ANI)

