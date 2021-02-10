Second dose Covid vaccination from Saturday in AP

He said all the healthcare and ICDS workers should take their second vaccination shot at the same place they were inoculated for the first time.

Amaravati, Feb 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar on Wednesday said the state will start administering the second dose of coronavirus vaccines for frontline workers from Saturday.

Bhaskar reminded that the second shot should be taken 28 days after the first dose.

He directed all the health care workers and ICDS personnel to finish taking their first vaccine dose before February 25.

"After February 25, health workers will not be inoculated with the first dose," said Bhaskar. However, he gave them the freedom to take the first shot anywhere in the state.

Likewise, he directed employees from all other departments to complete vaccination by March 5, clarifying that there will be no vaccination for them after that date.

Until Tuesday evening, the southern state vaccinated more than 3.24 lakh frontline workers for coronavirus.

