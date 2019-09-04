Second edition of books on President Kovind's speeches to be released on Sept 6

New Delhi (India), September 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will release the second edition of books- "Loktantra Ke Swar" and "The Republican Ethic", the compilation of selected speeches of President Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office, on September 6.

The books will be released by Naidu in a function at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Central Delhi. Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Thaawarchand Gehlot will be Guests of Honour on the occasion, an official statement said on Wednesday.



The books are a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by the President during his second year in office (July 2018 to July 2019).

The speeches present a wide panorama of national life, covering issues ranging from diplomatic focus to good governance, from quality education to the pursuit of excellence and from the welfare of our brave armed forces to the overriding spirit of Constitution.

In view of the commemoration of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a separate section on President's illuminating addresses related to Gandhian world-view has also been included.

The speeches have been divided into 8 categories: 'Addressing the Nation', 'Windows to the World', 'Educating India: Equipping India', 'Dharma of Public Service', 'Honouring our Sentinels', 'Spirit of the Constitution and Law', 'Acknowledging Excellence' and 'Mahatma Gandhi: Moral Exemplar, Guiding Light.'

The first edition of these books was launched by the Vice President on December 6, 2018. (ANI)

