Second edition of Global Bio-India to be organised from March 1-3

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare; Science and Technology and Earth Sciences will virtually inaugurate this biotechnology event."The Biotechnology sector has emerged as an integral part of the Indian economy over the past few decades, and the Government of India is playing a transformative and catalytic role in building a USD 150 billion bio-economy by 2025. The sector is recognized as one of the key drivers for India to achieve its USD 5 trillion target," read the press release by the Ministry of Science and Technology.The theme for this year is 'Transforming lives' and tag line is 'Biosciences to Bioeconomy'. Global Bio-India is one of the largest biotechnology stakeholders' conglomerates that is being co-organised by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India along with its Public Sector Undertaking, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) in partnership with industry association Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE) and Invest India.The first edition of Global Bio-India 2019 at New Delhi was a huge success that saw participation from over 25 plus countries, 190 exhibitors, 2500 plus delegates, 300 plus start-ups, 50 plus incubators, 60 plus research institutes, 800 plus bio-partnering meetings, and representation from 9 states.Global Bio-India 2021 is expected to have representatives from 50 plus countries with Switzerland being the partner country and Karnataka as its state partner to date. More partners are expected to join this biotechnology event.With participation from 200 plus exhibitors, 5000 plus delegates, and 1000 plus start-ups, the event will witness representation from academia, researchers, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and medium and large scale industry, investors, regulators, policy leaders, enablers, national and organizations to facilitate the acceleration of the innovation ecosystem in India.To emphasise the role of multiple allied sectors in the growth of biotechnology in India, there are around 24 knowledge sessions across different segments that will be held over these 3 days. Sessions including- India Fights COVID; The COVID-19 Vaccine Journey from Science to Delivery; Health Conclave; Start-up Conclave; Phytopharma and Traditional Knowledge; Clean Energy Conclave; Precision medicine and data-driven life sciences; Women Entrepreneurs Conclave; State sessions; International Investor's meet and many more.Global Bio-India is expected to facilitate recognition of India as an emerging Innovation Hub and Bio-manufacturing Hub for the world. It will facilitate scaling of India's Biotech innovation ecosystem, investments, global networking, and collaborations, Make In India for the Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)