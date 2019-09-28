Second Kalvari-class Submarine INS 'Khanderi' joins Indian Navy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): India's second Kalvari-class Submarine INS 'Khanderi' was on Saturday commissioned into the Indian Navy in a ceremony held at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was present during the event, commissioned the submarine into the Indian Navy.

"The name Khanderi is inspired by the dreaded 'Sword Tooth Fish,' a deadly fish known to hunt whilst swimming close to the bottom of the ocean. Khanderi is also the name of an island fort constructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was one of the few medieval rulers in the country who understood the significance of Naval supremacy," Singh said at the event.The Defense Minister in his speech also said that he would stay on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya for a day and night today.Khanderi is the second of the Navy's six Kalvari-class submarines built in India. It is a diesel-electric attack submarine which is designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS which is being manufactured at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai.The state-of-the-art features of this Scorpene class submarine include superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.The attack can be launched with torpedoes, as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on the surface. The Stealth features will give it an invulnerability, unmatched by many submarines.The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, including the tropics.All means and communications are provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force. It can undertake multifarious types of missions typically undertaken by any modern submarine i.e. anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance.Singh also praised India's collaboration with France in building the INS Khanderi."Our special partnership with French naval will touch new heights. The construction of the submarine is benefiting industries indirectly, through the Make in India program. Our government is alert to the needs of our defence forces and we are committed to fulfilling it," he said.INS Kalvari was the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines built under Project 75. The Kalvari submarine was commissioned on December 14, 2017. (ANI)