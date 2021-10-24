Second leg of BRO motorcycle expedition flagged off from Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): The second leg of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) motorcycle expedition was flagged off by Brigadier IK Jaggi, Chief Engineer, Project Beacon on Sunday.



"The flagging off ceremony was organised at HQ CE(P), Beacon, Srinagar. The expedition is taking place as a part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, which celebrated 75 years of independence of the country," Army said in a statement.

Earlier on October 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had flagged off the first leg of this expedition from the National War Memorial in the national capital. The second leg flagged off today from Srinagar will now cover a distance of 2,500 KM before reaching Siliguri on November 4 this year.

"The Expedition Team will be connecting with people in various parts of the country and spreading the message of peace, harmony and national integrity," the statement said.

During the adventure journey, various public outreach programmes are planned to be organised.

"The Chief Engineer complimented the Expedition team for undertaking the Road Safety Awareness campaign, Swachh Bharat Abhigyan and Fit Bharat Campaign. He also mentioned the noble initiative by BRO to connect with ex-servicemen and Veer Naris entities," said the Army.

"On the occasion, the Chief Engineer mentioned the commitment of Project Beacon in the road infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring connectivity to remote areas and reiterated that Project Beacon will continue to be the lifeline of Jammu and Kashmir in times ahead," added the statement. (ANI)

