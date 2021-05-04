Second Oxygen Express returns to Hyderabad from Odisha

The oxygen was transported from Odisha's Angul for a distance of 1,334 kms in a short period of around 31 hours, with the train travelling at an average speed of 43 kmph from its starting station, the South Central Railway said.

The train reached Sanathnagar Goods Complex, from where the empty tanks were sent on April 29.

Hyderabad, May 4 (IANS) The second Oxygen Express carrying 60.23 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in four tankers on Tuesday reached Hyderabad from Odisha.

To ensure that the train reaches the destination at the fastest possible time, the Railways have created a green corridor route for uninterrupted and fast movement of these oxygen special trains.

Further, as LMO is a cryogenic cargo, transportation of the tankers by Railways was carried out taking into consideration like limitations with regard to maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration, and deceleration. In addition, route mapping was done so as to ensure that the movement of tankers by railways is smooth with regard to curves, adequate height clearance along the route of ROBs, RUBs, FOBs, etc.

Indian Railways have initiated operating Oxygen Express trains across the country, during these critical times, to provide safe, secure, hassle-free and fast transportation of oxygen to the different parts of the country. These trains are operated at the request of the state governments. Accordingly, both the Oxygen Express trains from Telangana were operated in both directions (empty & loaded condition) from Hyderabad area to Odisha.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the officials for focused action in running the Oxygen Express trains and prompt delivery of the LMO without any delay. He advised all the divisions to be attentive and proactive to meet the needs of running the Oxygen Express trains.

The first Oxygen Express for Telangana with five tankers loaded with 124.26 tonnes of LMO had reached Hyderabad on Sunday.

