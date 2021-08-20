Second terrorist killed in J-K's Awantipora encounter identified by police

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): The identity of the second terrorist who was killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir has been identified by police.



The terrorist has been identified as Muzamil Ahmed. He is a resident of Chakoora in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: Second killed #terrorist has been identified as Muzamil Ahmad Rather, resident of Chakoora, Pulwama. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

More details on the encounter are awaited.

An encounter between terrorists and security forces started in the wee hours of Friday. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter. (ANI)

