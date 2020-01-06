Secretary, MHRD calls JNU officials to his office on Monday

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to his office on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.



The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

