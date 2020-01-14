Section 144 imposed in Telangana's Bhainsa after clashes between two communities

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Police has imposed till January 15, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Bhainsa town of Telangana's Nirmal district, which witnessed clashes between two communities.

According to Telangana police clashes took place between two communities who started pelting stones at each other in the late hours on January 12, which turned violent resulting in 13 houses and 26 vehicles being set on fire. Three police officials, including District SP and DSP who were part of the police team that reached the spot sustained injuries in the violence.



Police said the situation was brought under control only in the early hours of Monday.

Section 144 has been imposed in the Bhainsa area from 13 January to 15 January to see no untoward incident occurs.

"FIRs are being registered in the police stations and CCTV footages are being examined by the police. Confidence building measures are initiated in the area," a senior police official said.

In order to control the law and order situation, the police have also requested to block the internet services in the areas of Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts from January 13 till further orders. (ANI)

