Section 144 lifted ahead of SC hearing on Aarey

New Delhi: Section 144 of the IPC, which bans the assembly of people, that had been imposed around Mumbai's Aarey site where trees were cut by Mumbai Metro authorities, has now been lifted.

Roads leading to the colony were blocked and the entire area condoned off by police on Saturday after protesters reached the spot in large numbers as the metro authorities began cutting trees shortly after the Bombay high court ruled in its favour.

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey colony and decided to hold a special sitting this morning after it converted a representation by a group of law students into a Public Interest Litigation.

The top court has also formed a special bench for urgent hearing of the case. Supreme Court judges are on vacation for Dussehra. Meanwhile, a sessions court granted bail to 29 protesters arrested over the last two days on charges of allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel on duty during protests against felling of trees at Aarey Colony. Meanwhile, a sessions court granted bail to 29 protesters arrested over the last two days on charges of allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel on duty during protests against felling of trees at Aarey Colony.