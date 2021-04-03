Section 144 order in Puducherry targets acts detrimental to peace, tranquillity

Puducherry [India], April 3 (ANI): Section 144 order in Puducherry for the 48-hour period targets those actions that are detrimental to peace and tranquillity, District election officials said.



"Prohibitory orders by ECI under Section 144 for 48-hour period before April 6 targeted at unlawful assembly, possession of weapons, sticks and banners, sloganeering, loudspeakers' use and unlawful acts that are detrimental to peace and tranquillity," Purva Garg, Puducherry District Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) told at a press conference.

"Orders neither prohibit door-to-door campaigning nor apply to public curfew, religious functions, marriages, funerals or other polling-related activities during the 48-hour period. People must come out in large numbers to vote," Garg said.

Polling for 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the Legislative Assembly of Puducherry.

While the Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with DMK, the opposition tie-up consists of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK. (ANI)

