Secunderabad Railway Station gets emergency room, generic medicine outlet

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): An emergency-cum-generic medicine outlet has been inaugurated at the Secunderabad Railway Station, the South Central Railway said on Monday.



The outlet situated on platform 1 in the general waiting hall was innagurated by Divisional Railway Manager Abhay Kumar Gupta in the presence of railway and Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) officials.

"This new facility at the Secunderabad Railway Station will cater to emergency healthcare needs of passengers. It is in line with our commitment to enhancing the travel experience at railway stations and thereby augmenting tourism prospects in India. As a responsible organisation, IRSDC is committed to reimagining passenger experience and setting a benchmark in excellence in development, redevelopment operation and maintenance of railway stations in India," said IRSDC Managing Director SK Lohia.

DavaDost Pharma Private Limited has been tasked with operating and managing this outlet.

The initiative is a part of IRSDC's overall mandate to undertake the facility management of five railway stations across India- KSR Bengaluru, Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad.

IRSDC has many firsts to its credit in the facility management exercise, including 'Water from Air' Water Vending Machine, Fit India Squat Kiosk, Eat Right Station with the highest rating, digital locker, generic medicine shop, mobile charging kiosk, a retail store by a startup in Indian Railways and a food truck.

Redevelopment of railway stations across India is a priority agenda of the Ministry of Railways. This agenda is being driven by the government with the participation of private players as a part of PPP projects. As part of this agenda, work on the redevelopment of 123 stations is in progress. Out of this, IRSDC is working on 61 stations, and RLDA is working on 62 stations.

According to Railways, the total investment needed for the redevelopment of 123 stations along with real estate development is about Rs 50,000 crore. (ANI)

