Secure release of 23 Indian fishers from Sri Lanka: Ramadoss

Ramadoss also urged the Indian and the Sri Lankan governments to hold talks so that fishermen of the two countries can fish peacefully.

Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Central and the Tamil Nadu governments to secure the release of 23 Indian fishermen and their boats from the Sri Lankan custody.

In a statement Ramadoss said about 700 fishers on 75 boats had gone for fishing from Nagapattinam district and 23 of them were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy which also confiscated three boats.

Ramadoss said it is normal for fishermen from the island nation and from India crossing the maritime boundaries while fishing in the sea stretch near the Nagapattinam district.

The PMK leader urged the Central and the Tamil Nadu government to secure the release fo 23 fishers and the three boats.

--IANS

vj/skp/