Security beefed up, prohibitory orders imposed in parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], Delhi 27 (ANI): Delhi Police have made elaborate arrangements to check and deal with any untoward situation in the national capital and prohibitory orders have been imposed in several sensitive areas of the city.

Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the area near Lal Quila, a large part of North East Delhi district and around UP Bhawan in anticipation of the protests.In Seelampur where protests turned violent on December 17 but remained peaceful last Friday, section 144 has been imposed and about 15 companies of police force have been deployed. The police also carried out a flag march in the morning and urged local Muslim clerics to appeal for peace and tranquillity.According to the police, section 144 has been put in place in 12 police station areas in North East Delhi.Heavy police deployment has also been made around the Jama Masjid area where thousands joined protesters to march to Darya Ganj area where stones were pelted at cops and properties were vandalized."Delhi Police is ready to deal with any situation. As a precautionary measure, police have deployed several companies of force in some areas," said Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa.He also appealed people not to believe in rumours on social media and maintain peace."Police is also monitoring social networking sites to check rumours," he said.Security has also been beefed up in the Jamia Nagar, another major flashpoint in the city that saw violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).Several people and policemen had sustained injuries in the violent protests in parts of the city. (ANI)