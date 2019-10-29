Security beefed up after two groups clash in UP, 10 hurt

Bulandshahr, Oct 29 (IANS) Security measures have been intensified after a clash broke out between two groups over bursting of crackers in a village Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, leaving 10 persons injured, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night. The clash broke out over a dispute on bursting of crackers, which later took a casteist colour, leaving 10 people injured from one group.

Of the injured, the condition of one person was said to be critical, while another also sustained a bullet injury, the police said.

Meanwhile, tension prevails in the village and a heavy deployment of police force has been made.