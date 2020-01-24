Security beefed up ahead of Republic Day in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 24 (IANS) Security forces in Kashmir will ensure that Republic Day passes on peacefully, IG Kashmir police Vijay Kumar said on Friday.

Speaking at the full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar, he said that security has been beefed up and additional arrangements have been made.

He said the police is using modern gadgets for ensuring full-proof security and counter planning is been done to foil any militant plans which may cause any disturbance on Republic Day.

Alert sounded in J&K after intelligence inputs suggest possible terror strikes. Check points have been erected at many places across Kashmir and frisking has been intensified. Police personnel are seen at many places stopping and checking vehicles. The main Republic Day function will be held in Jammu where Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu will adress and take the salute, while in Srinagar, the Republic Day function will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium. The Republic Day functions will also be held in all the police headquarters across the Union Territory of J&K. Earlier this month, the J&K Police busted a terror module in Srinagar and arrested five militants. A large quantity of arms and ammunition including gelatin sticks, explosives, detonators and body vests were recovered from the arrested Jaish militants. zi/rt/kr