Security beefed up in Assam ahead of Independence Day

Assam [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Security arrangements have been amplified in Guwahati in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebration.

On Wednesday, security forces conducted a search operation in railway station premises with the help of sniffer dogs. This was carried out at both the platforms and inside the trains.



An officer of Government Railway Police (GRP) said, "From last 10 days we have engaged additional security personnel in our team. We are conducting continuous patrolling and intense checking of luggage. We are vehemently monitoring the entry and exit gates of the railway stations."

"Security has been tightened across the state for peaceful celebration of the Independence Day," he added.

Ranjit Kumar Das, an officer of Railway Protection Force (RPF) said, "the local police, GRP and RPF have merged to carry out the operation together in Assam. We have also asked for help from the paramilitary force, CRPF. All the important places and suspected areas are under special surveillance."

Close vigil is also being kept at crowded locations like markets, bus stands. (ANI)

