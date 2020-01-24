Security beefed up in Haryana ahead of R-Day

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (IANS) Haryana Police said on Friday that they have beefed up security across the state in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Virk said that all the Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure elaborate security cover on January 26 at all important installations across Haryana.

Additional forces have been deployed so that no untoward incident takes place and everything goes smoothly, he said.

Virk said security forces have been told to keep close tabs on unclaimed goods, vehicles as well as suspicious persons. vg/arm