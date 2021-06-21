Security beefed up in TN ahead of the farmer's agitation

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha along with other farmers' organisations, trade unions and social organisations have planned a sit-in protest in front of the Raj Bhawans across the country on June 26, and central intelligence agencies and Tamil Nadu state intelligence have briefed the state government on the possibility of violence during these agitations.

Taking the report of the agencies seriously,the Tamil Nadu state police have beefed up security for the Raj Bhawan at Chennai and all the Central government institutions in the state, including the Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant as well as the Madras Atomic Power plant at Kalpakkam.

There are reports that the sit-in protest of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, "save agriculture, save democracy", on June 26 may turn violent and intelligence have passed on the information of those who had participated in agitations against the farm laws in New Delhi from Tamil Nadu. The possibilities of certain ultra Tamil National movements and political parties sympathetic to the Tamil cause are also under scanner.

The joint platform of trade unions, including CITU, AITUC, INTUC, LPF, HMS and others have already expressed support to farmers in their agitation against the farm laws.

Intelligence agencies have reported that certain ISI backed outfits are trying to sabotage the farmer's agitation by possibly entering into the stir camouflaging as farmers and doing some damage. Hence the state has been put on high alert and the agencies, both the Internal security agency and the external agency have upped their ante on the same.

A senior intelligence officer based out of New Delhi and looking after the Tamil Nadu desk while speaking to IANS said, "We have already tipped off the state police and state home department. The police and other security agencies must be put on high alert to thwart any evil designs of some foreign powers."

The Tamil Nadu Police have already accessed security control of the Raj Bhawan at Chennai and the Raj Bhawan at Udhagamandalam(Ooty), which is the summer residence of the Tamil Nadu Governor.

Intelligence have also given alerts to the Kerala Raj Bhawan and have provided an alert on the movements of suspicious people and organisations.

With the recent incident of used gelatin sticks recovered from an area adjacent to the forest area in Pathanapuram of Kollam district and Adoor of Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, the state police is also not taking any chances.

Tamil Nadu Police sources told IANS that they were already in touch with the farmers' groups and trade unions to get more information on probable participants. As there is no permission for any protest or agitation given the Covid-19 situation, and prohibitory orders in place. However, the possibility of spontaneous agitation is being monitored closely by the state police with the support of the central agencies.

