Security Council condemns attempted coup in Sudan

In a statement, the members of the Security Council reiterated their full support to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in his endeavours to see Sudan through a successful transition in a manner that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future, reports Xinhua news agency.

United Nations, Sep 23 (IANS) The UN Security Council has condemned in the strongest terms an attempted coup in Sudan to disrupt the country's transition by force.

The Council members urged all stakeholders to engage constructively with the national initiative known as "The National Crisis and Issues of the Transition -- The Way Forward", and further encouraged Sudan's civilian and military actors to remain committed and continue working in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration to achieve the goal of Sudan's inclusive transition as outlined in the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement, said the statement.

They also expressed their solidarity with the people of Sudan and affirmed their readiness to support Sudan during the transition period, and reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Sudan, it said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attempted coup on Tuesday.

"Any effort to undermine Sudan's political transition will jeopardize the hard-earned progress made on the political and economic fronts. The secretary-general calls on all parties to remain committed to the transition and the realization of the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, and democratic future," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for Guterres, in a statement.

The UN stands by the government and people of Sudan in this endeavour, said the statement.

The Sudanese transitional government said on Tuesday that it has foiled a coup plot of officers of a group of armed forces from the remnants of the former regime.

