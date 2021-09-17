Security forces apprehend active insurgent of proscribed group in Manipur

The security forces apprehended the cadre from Tarung village on Wednesday."Assam Rifles apprehends ZUF(J) insurgent in Manipur Mantripukhri Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 15 Sep, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended an active insurgent of proscribed group ZUF(J) from Tarung Village, Imphal West, Manipur," Assam Rifle said in a tweet.In another operation, the security forces apprehended two individuals recovering contraband items worth Rs 24.2 from Nagaland."Assam Rifles recover contraband items in Nagaland. #AssamRifles, on 14 Sep, in a joint operation with Police apprehended two individuals recovering contraband items worth Rs 24.2 Lakhs from Signal Basti, Dimapur District, Nagaland," it said in a tweet.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)