Security forces gun down 3 terrorists in J-K's Sopore encounter

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday informed that three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in Sopore on Tuesday and arms and ammunition besides other incriminating material have been recovered from the site of the gunfight.



According to a statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir Police, security forces launched a joint cordon and search operation on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Pethseer area of Sopore.

"During the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, based on specific input generated by the Police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Pethseer area of Sopore, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Sopore Police, Army (52RR), and CRPF in the said area," the statement read.

"During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given the opportunity to surrender, however, instead they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter, the police said.

The terrorists who were shot dead have been identified as Faisal Fayaz son of Fayaz Ah Thokar resident of Kapren Shopian, Gh Mustafa Sheikh son of Abdul Ahad Sheikh resident of Tekipura Kupwara and Rameez Ah Ghanie son of Ab Majeed Ghanie resident of Zipor Dharamati, Shopian, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF), police said.

The terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes," the police said

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated.

"Pertinently, the collective efforts of J&K Police, Army, CRPF and people of Kashmir Valley have led to neutralisation of more than 100 terrorists in the current year so far in Kashmir division," said IGP Kashmir.

He has also congratulated the joint teams working with great synergy and coordination on the ground for achieving this milestone and termed it as a big success. (ANI)