Security forces recover 15 plastic explosive sticks from J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, May 23 (IANS) Police and the Army had carried out a joint operation in J&K's Kupwara border district and recovered 15 sticks of plastic explosives.

Defence ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Emron Musavi said in a statement on Saturday that based on intelligence gathered by J&K police, a joint operation was launched by police and the army in Karnah, Tangdhar area of Kupwara district on Saturday.