Security forces recover 15 plastic explosive sticks from J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, May 23 (IANS) Police and the Army had carried out a joint operation in J&K's Kupwara border district and recovered 15 sticks of plastic explosives.
Defence ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Emron Musavi said in a statement on Saturday that based on intelligence gathered by J&K police, a joint operation was launched by police and the army in Karnah, Tangdhar area of Kupwara district on Saturday.
"The joint operation led to the recovery of 15 sticks of plastic explosive near Nichli Jabri village of Tangdhar.
"The explosives were hidden in a 'dhok' (Highland pasture hut) for further transportation to the hinterland".
The statement added that such intelligence based operations are carried out by police and the army with zero inconvenience to locals.
--IANS
