Security forces recover 19 grenades in J&K's Poonch

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, May 9th, 2021, 13:40:20hrs
Jammu, May 9 (IANS) Security forces recovered 19 grenades on Sunday in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said security forces including local police and 16 Rashtriya Rifles launched a search operation in Phaglain Surankote area of Poonch district after receiving specific intelligence reports.

"Security forces recovered 19 grenades which were hidden inside a natural cave. The recovery of these grenades has prevented the militants from using these for disruptive activities", police said.

