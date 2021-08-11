Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition in J-K's Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 11 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered arms, ammunition and explosives in Tarbal village in Gurez sector of Bandipora district, informed police on Wednesday.



"On the inputs of Jammu and Kashmir Police, an operation was launched in Tarbal village in Gurez sector of Bandipora district at 1830hrs," said Indian Army.

The security forces have recovered three AK-47 along with 358 rounds, 12 AK rifle magazines, two pistols with 217 ammunition, four pistol magazines, 16 grenades during an operation.

The team also recovered Pakistan manufactured edibles and one sheet of Pakistan's Daily Duniya newspaper.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

