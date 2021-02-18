Security forces seize huge cache of weapons in J-K's Reasi

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation on Wednesday and Thursday recovered a huge cache of weapons in the hinterlands of the south of Pir Panjal ranges of Reasi district in Jammu region.



According to an official statement, on Wednesday evening the security forces received reliable information regarding suspicious activity in the remote and dense forests of Makkhidar of the Reasi district.

"Joint operations by a team of Indian Army with Jammu and Kashmir police in Mahore cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to find out the warlike stores and sanitize the area. The huge cache of arms recovered comprises--AK-47 rifles, SLR rifle, 303 Bolt rifle, two pistols with magazines, ammunition, four UBGL grenades, and an entire box of AK 47 ammunition and radio sets," said the statement.

The Army said that Pakistan is continuously trying to push terrorists into this side of the border.

"In past few months the close coordination and synergy between Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies have successfully unearthed several caches of warlike stores and broken network of overground workers of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists of Laskar-e-Taiba and HUM in the hinterlands south of Pir Panjal ranges," it stated.

The Army said that terrorists in the region are facing an acute shortage of weapons and are desperate to try and disrupt peace and development being embraced by the people of the region after an extremely successful DDC election process.

"Reasi district has had the highest polling percentage of more than 80 percent during the DDC elections setting a record for the country. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen through the sinister design and narrative of Pakistan to try and infect the scrouge of violence and disrupt growth and development being embraced by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," it added.

The seizure of the weapons comes a few days after security forces recovered warlike stores at the Jammu bus stand. (ANI)

