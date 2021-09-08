Security guards beat up resident in Noida high rise

Noida, Sep 8 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a resident of the high rise Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100 here was beaten up by about a dozen security guards of the housing society after an argument over a minor matter on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against one security guard and the security in-charge of the society and both of them have been arrested even as 10 other guards have been detained for interrogation, said an official from Sector-39 police station.

"The FIR has been registered against security guard Shrikant Shukla and the security in-charge of the society Amlesh Rai. We are interrogating the other guards who have been detained," he said.

In the preliminary investigation, it has emerged that Suresh Kumar had asked a security guard to bring the key of the room where electricity meters are installed. The latter refused to give him the key saying he is not authorized to do so. A heated argument ensued between the two during which Kumar allegedly slapped the security guard. "After the security guard was slapped, nearly a dozen other guards joined him and together they started beating up Kumar," the police official said.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed that after hitting Kumar several times, the security guards were seen coming out of the ground floor lobby of that building. Subsequently, Suresh Kumar came out saying 'beat me up more' after which he picked up a stick and hit one of the security guards. The guards then started beating him again.

A resident of the society, who requested not to be named, told IANS that there has been a conflict between a group of residents and the security guards for some time.

Later, the Additional DCP Noida Ran Vijay Singh said, "It is very clear that the guards have beaten up the resident in a brutal manner. Strict action will be taken against the guilty."

