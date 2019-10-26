Security guards stab two men to death in Delhi, one held

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) A security guard was arrested for allegedly stabbing two men to death following an altercation in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Sunil (25) and Ravi Kumar (29).

Police said the incident took place on Friday night, when an inebriated Ravi Kumar arrived at a construction site, where his father Ram Singh was working, and got into a scuffle with one of the security guards, Dharmender.

Soon after the altercation, Ravi called his friend Sunil, while Dharmender called his acquaintance Jai Kumar (27). Later, as the scuffle escalated, Dharmender and Jai stabbed Ravi and Sunil with a knife, leading to their deaths, police said. While Jai was arrested, a manhunt has been launched to nab Dharmender, who is still on the run, the police added. hindi-sdr/rtp