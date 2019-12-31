Security heightened in Bengaluru on New Year's Eve

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Bengaluru Police has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that law and order situation is not disrupted in the city on the New Year's Eve on Tuesday.

"BCP [Bengaluru City Police] has made elaborate security arrangements for the New Year's Eve 2020 and we will ensure peace and secure in the city. All our men and officers are on high alert. If any miscreants find a way to hide, we have found many ways to nab," the city police stated in a tweet.



The warning came in the backdrop of massive protests which had erupted in the city in mid-December against the newly-amended citizenship law.

The protesters had hit the streets to raise an objection against the Act and sought its withdrawal.

In the wake of disrupting law and order situation, the state government had also imposed prohibitory orders to avert any untoward incident. (ANI)

